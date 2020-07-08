Red Door Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,161 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,161 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.22. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

