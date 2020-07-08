Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.

RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Shares of RTLR opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 5.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.34 million. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Equities analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $57,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.