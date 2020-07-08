Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s previous close.
RTLR has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.
Shares of RTLR opened at $9.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 5.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Rattler Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $20.24.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the first quarter worth $57,000. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
