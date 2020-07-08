Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Receives $11.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

RTLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $9.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 5.04.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $129.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.34 million. Analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in Rattler Midstream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 0.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

