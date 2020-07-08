Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Downgraded to Hold at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser cut shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport alerts:

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport has a twelve month low of $43.01 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.