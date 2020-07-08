Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.11) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PSM has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.30 ($5.96) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.71) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €11.69 ($13.13).

Prosiebensat 1 Media stock opened at €10.47 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 52 week low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of €14.41 ($16.19).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

