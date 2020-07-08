Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,164,000 after buying an additional 387,554 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,863,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,087,000 after buying an additional 41,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,983,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,598,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,595,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,289,000 after buying an additional 59,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,050,000 after buying an additional 51,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.65. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.81 and a 1 year high of $307.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ANSYS had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $308.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total value of $297,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,408,598.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,364. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

