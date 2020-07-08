Private Trust Co. NA Has $636,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,405,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $457,055,000 after acquiring an additional 157,206 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,977,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,249,000 after purchasing an additional 186,767 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,100,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,599,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock valued at $29,705,277. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.88.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $135.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

