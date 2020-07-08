Private Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,321 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,146 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,315,435,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,597.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

