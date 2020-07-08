Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives $76.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PRNB. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Principia Biopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Principia Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Principia Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Principia Biopharma from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get Principia Biopharma alerts:

Shares of PRNB opened at $57.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.74. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Principia Biopharma will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Y. Chai sold 7,500 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $927,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,337. 16.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Principia Biopharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Principia Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principia Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.