Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PD. TD Securities lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, May 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.85 to C$1.20 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.11.

Shares of PD stock opened at C$0.94 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$0.39 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The company has a market cap of $266.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.21.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$379.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$370.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

