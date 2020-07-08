Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 722 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 170 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $9,383,430.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 29,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 303,424 shares of company stock worth $83,791,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $299.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $165.23 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.