Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Square (NYSE:SQ)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Square from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Square from $91.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Square stock opened at $125.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average of $73.22. Square has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $129.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.37 and a beta of 2.69.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $223,140.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,972.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,574 shares of company stock worth $4,973,975. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Square by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at $3,530,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Square by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Square by 766.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

