Piper Sandler Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $41.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $37.91 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $535,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,579,195 shares of company stock worth $203,815,828. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 527,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after acquiring an additional 302,028 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,545,000 after buying an additional 3,069,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,208,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

