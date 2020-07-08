Pinnacle Bank Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Pinnacle Bank reduced its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 565.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

