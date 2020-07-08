Pinnacle Bank Purchases 300 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.16. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $56.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.252 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%.

