Pinnacle Bank Invests $33,000 in Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,800,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.10.

CARR stock opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th.

In other Carrier Global news, Director John J. Greisch acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $621,950.00. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin acquired 57,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.77 per share, with a total value of $1,023,196.60.

Carrier Global

