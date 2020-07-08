Pinnacle Bank Has $72,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Pinnacle Bank lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 480,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,808,000 after purchasing an additional 55,542 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $127.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

