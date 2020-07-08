Pinkcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,257.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $624,065.56 and $7,257.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.86 or 0.00772537 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013306 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00182872 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000695 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 444,511,049 coins and its circulating supply is 419,250,613 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

