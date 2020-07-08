Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) versus Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) Financial Survey

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Synacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Synacor -10.22% -14.62% -7.75%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Phoenix Tree and Synacor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Synacor 0 2 0 0 2.00

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 140.21%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Synacor.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Synacor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.52 -$19.10 million N/A N/A Synacor $121.85 million 0.36 -$9.02 million N/A N/A

Synacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phoenix Tree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of Synacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of Synacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Synacor on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Synacor

Synacor, Inc. operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation. The company, through its managed portals and advertising solutions, enables its customers to earn revenue by monetizing media among their consumers. It also offers recurring and fee-based revenue solutions, such as Cloud ID Authentication that offers home-based auto-authentication and social login, which enhances the consumer experience by reducing login failures; Email/Collaboration Services that include white-label hosting, security, and migration; and paid content and premium services. The company was formerly known as CKMP, Inc. and changed its name to Synacor, Inc. in July 2001. Synacor, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

