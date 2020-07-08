Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pernix Group (OTCMKTS:PRXG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Pernix Group stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53. Pernix Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.00.

Pernix Group Company Profile

Pernix Group, Inc provides construction and power services in the United States and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers pre-construction consulting, construction management, design build, and general contracting services to U.S. Department of State and other government clients, and private sector commercial clients.

