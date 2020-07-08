Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

PRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of PRDO opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.