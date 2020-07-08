Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.
PRDO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.
Shares of PRDO opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.10.
In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $81,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock worth $733,729 in the last quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,107,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
