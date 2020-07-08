PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its target price increased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

PMT stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by ($3.18). The company had revenue of ($506.52) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,900,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,276.7% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 818,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,368,000 after purchasing an additional 655,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,365,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after purchasing an additional 616,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

