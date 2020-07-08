PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 552,600 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lowered their price target on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.70.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.