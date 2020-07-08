PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the June 15th total of 552,600 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
CNXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PC Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti lowered their price target on PC Connection from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PC Connection by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.37 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PC Connection will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
