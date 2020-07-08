Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Paypal from $169.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paypal from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $177.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Paypal has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $181.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total transaction of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 7.1% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

