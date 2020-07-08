Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the stock’s previous close.

PAYX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Paychex stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 388.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 217.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

