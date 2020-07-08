Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paychex will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

