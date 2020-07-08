Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $98.67 on Wednesday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $71.05 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.85.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

