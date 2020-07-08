Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Raised to $65.00

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by analysts at Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Pacira Biosciences stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. Pacira Biosciences has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2,707.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 1,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $68,985.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares in the company, valued at $687,861.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $90,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares in the company, valued at $564,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.