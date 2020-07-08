ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) and PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Head to Head Survey

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) and ORION OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:ORINY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PREMIER FOODS P/ADR $1.08 billion 0.75 -$44.37 million $0.56 8.63 ORION OYJ/ADR $1.18 billion 5.93 $224.45 million $0.80 30.88

ORION OYJ/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than PREMIER FOODS P/ADR. PREMIER FOODS P/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORION OYJ/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PREMIER FOODS P/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 ORION OYJ/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR has a beta of 3.49, indicating that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORION OYJ/ADR has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PREMIER FOODS P/ADR and ORION OYJ/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PREMIER FOODS P/ADR N/A N/A N/A ORION OYJ/ADR 19.06% 29.17% 19.62%

Summary

ORION OYJ/ADR beats PREMIER FOODS P/ADR on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PREMIER FOODS P/ADR Company Profile

There is no company description available for Premier Foods PLC.

ORION OYJ/ADR Company Profile

Orion Oyj engages in the development and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and diagnostic tests worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceuticals segment develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and APIs. This segment provides proprietary drugs in the areas of central nervous system, oncology and critical care, and pulmonary care; generic prescription drugs, as well as self-care products, such as non-prescription medicines, basic ointments, and vitamins; proprietary and generic veterinary drugs; and APIs for generic and proprietary drugs, as well as offers contract manufacturing services for APIs. This segment also markets and sells veterinary drugs manufactured by other international companies. The Diagnostics segment develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic test systems and tests for diagnosing diseases and monitoring treatment efficacy. Orion Oyj has a strategic alliance with Novan, Inc. to manufacture topical nitric oxide-releasing product candidates; and research collaboration with Fifth Corner Inc. to seek solutions to improve the quality of life of prostate cancer patients. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

