Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 37,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Oracle by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 481,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,608,000 after purchasing an additional 93,176 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 330,505 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $55,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,992,312,503.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.