Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Raised by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 39.8% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,076,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $486,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,396 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock worth $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.