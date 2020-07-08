Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is PM CAPITAL Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

PM CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 103,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 6.3% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $390,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 551,018 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,193,000 after purchasing an additional 123,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $37,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,001,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,496,824.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL opened at $56.31 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Argus downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.16.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

