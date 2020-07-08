Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

GPRO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup cut shares of GoPro from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.05.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.78 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $666,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $1,148,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GoPro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

