Open Platform (OPEN) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. Open Platform has a market cap of $872,180.40 and approximately $399,008.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,741,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

