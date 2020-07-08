Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.87% from the stock’s previous close.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,515,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

