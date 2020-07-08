Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Short Interest Down 15.6% in June

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 273,500 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Richard P. Stovsky purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. 18.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 18.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 487.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Olympic Steel by 459.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olympic Steel stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $18.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 million, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

