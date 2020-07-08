Oliver Stansfield Buys 309,301 Shares of Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) Stock

Contango Holdings PLC (LON:CGO) insider Oliver Stansfield acquired 309,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £15,465.05 ($19,031.57).

The firm has a market cap of $9.55 million and a PE ratio of -7.14. Contango Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.35 ($0.07).

