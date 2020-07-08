Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Receives $10.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of OIS stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $283.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $219.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oil States International will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1,298.9% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 17,834 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 36.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 432.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 103,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

