Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCSL. BidaskClub raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 86.32%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.49 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Armen Panossian purchased 7,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 860.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

