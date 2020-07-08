NVIDIA’s (NVDA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $450.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.61.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $394.87 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $147.39 and a twelve month high of $402.80. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $363.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.35. The company has a market cap of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,286 shares of company stock worth $90,984,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after purchasing an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after purchasing an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,827,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,371,284,000 after purchasing an additional 149,366 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

