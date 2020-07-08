Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 64.64% from the stock’s current price.

NUVSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nuvista Energy from $1.40 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nuvista Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nuvista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Get Nuvista Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NUVSF opened at $0.61 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.