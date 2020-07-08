Nu Skin Enterprises’ (NUS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their hold rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,658.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 121,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 22,907 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 34.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,493,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.