Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NHYDY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

