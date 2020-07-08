Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

NOEJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of Norma Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €27.92 ($31.37).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €23.36 ($26.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Norma Group has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of €42.06 ($47.26). The company has a market capitalization of $767.88 million and a P/E ratio of 14.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €27.56.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

