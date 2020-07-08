NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Short Interest Up 41.5% in June

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 41.5% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 32,282 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NextCure has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $109.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a PE ratio of -18.79 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.26.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative net margin of 65.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.