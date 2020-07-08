Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

