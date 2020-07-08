Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,438 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.4% of Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.63.

MSFT opened at $208.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,597.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average is $172.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.