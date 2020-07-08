Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 22.3% in June

Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the June 15th total of 94,700 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 343,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MYO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Myomo in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Myomo from $45.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Myomo stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Myomo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 403,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 70.49% of Myomo worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis used for the purpose of supporting a patient's weak or deformed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

