Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. Mvb Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mvb Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mvb Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mvb Financial

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mvb Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.