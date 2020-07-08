Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 9,050 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,050 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2,112.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $870,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $163,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,167.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYF stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.